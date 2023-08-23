The Osun State government on Wednesday inaugurated a standing palliative committee with a denial that it has received the N5 billion promised by the Federal government to the state as part of measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The state government, which kicked against the rumour going around the state that 3,000 bags of rice received as palliatives from the Federal government to cushion the effect of subsidy have been shared among politicians, charged members of the public to disregard the claim, which it described as falsehood and lies from the pit of hell.

Speaking with newcomers after the committee had been inaugurated by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, in Osogbo, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, explained that the state is expecting the second batch of Federal Government food palliative of 14,320 bags of rice.

He, however, stated that the state government is finalising the template for distribution and promised to ensure that all segments of society benefit from the distribution exercise.

The commissioner, who condemned the opposition party for feeding the public with unfounded lies about the palliatives, however, hinted that members of the committee are carefully selected from various stakeholders such as CAN, Muslim leaders, and the Labour Union, among others

He thereafter charged committee members with the responsibility of distributing palliatives to residents and vulnerable people in the state

In his own submission, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, who represented the Muslim community and spoke on behalf of the committee, said the 3,000 bags of rice received are intact and are yet to be distributed.

He assured that as soon as the next batch arrives, it will be distributed accordingly and that vulnerable people will be the first to be considered.

