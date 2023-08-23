The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, confirmed 20 commissioner-nominees while 17 of the 39 nominees sent to the leadership of the House for confirmation by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu were disqualified.

The governor had on July 28, 2023, submitted names of 39 commissioner-nominees and special adviser to the House for screening.

Consequently, Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa constituted a 12-member committee led by the chief whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed to screen the commissioner-nominees.

Of the numbers screened, the lawmakers during plenary on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of 20 commissioner-nominees while rejecting 17 nominees.

The names of nominees dropped by the lawmakers include former commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotosho, former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Solape Hammond, who was special adviser to the governor Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during the first term, and her colleague, former commissioner for Budget and economic planning, Sam Egube.

Also dropped were former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dada Cecilia, and former Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye.

Those confirmed include Hon. Layode Ibrahim, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Hon. Bola Olumegbon, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts, Engr. Abiola Olowu, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu, Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde.

Others include Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

While briefing the House on the outcome of the screening exercise, Hon Mojeed Fatai did not give any reason for the rejection.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE