Niger govt declares holiday for PVCs registration

In view of the critical need for all Niger residents of 18 years and above to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days to enable civil servants and other public office holders participate in the registration exercise.

The Secretary to the State Government( SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane stated this in a statement personally signed by him and made available to the newsmen on Wednesday at the Government House, in Minna, the state capital.

The statement added that Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello therefore directed all honourable commissioners, special advisers, and top government officials to return to their local governments in order to sensitize and mobilize the general public to register and obtain their PVCs before the closing date announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Commissioners and Special Advisers are hereby expected to render reports on the outcome of the exercise in their respective local government areas,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.