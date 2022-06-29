Double celebration as Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko welcome 2nd child on first child’s birthday

It is a double celebration for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, as the couple welcomed their second child on their first child’s birthday.

The billionaire businessman earlier today took to his Instagram page to announce the arrival of their second child on the same day they celebrated their first child’s birthday.

”It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns Two years. He’s growing every day looking forward to the future with so much Enthusiasm. Happy birthday, Son,” he wrote.

“It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman Jordan. Uniquely moon and his baby brother now share the same birth date. The family is over the Moon😁🕺🏻@princemunirnwoko @regina.daniels.”

They welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

Nwoko and Daniels got married in 2019.

