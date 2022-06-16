Niger Govt clamps down on illegal slaughter slab operators

The task force on illegal slaughter slabs constituted by the Niger State Government has clamped down on some suspected illegal slaughter slab operators in Minna, the state capital.

It stated this in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the State’s Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, adding that the operation followed the closing date of the one-month quit notice issued to the offenders to relocate to the government-recognised abattoir.

The statement noted that the task force team led by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa ordered the arrests of no fewer than 23 suspected illegal slaughter slabs operators in the early hours of Wednesday 15th June, 2022 in Minna.

Dr Ibrahim Garba Musa warned that the state government would not fold its arms and watch some unguided individuals supply members of the public with contaminated meat, stressing that “the taskforce would sustain operation until all illegal slaughter slabs moved to the centralized abattoir at Tahir(Tayi) village in Minna.

“A lot of vices are promoted through illegal slaughtering of animals and evasion of inspection of such meat gives room for the supply of contaminated meat to the public. There could be security implications because some of them could be stolen or dead animals and could be slaughtered and sold to innocent individuals.” said the Permanent Secretary

He stated further that, “so, for us, it is a mandate that the ministry must ensure that wholesome meant is being served to the public.”

Musa who was supported by Directors of the ministry explained that the arrested culprits would be arraigned and prosecuted in the court with the view that the case would serve as deterrent to others.

He, however, warned restaurant operators and owners who slaughter animals at the restaurants to desist from the act emphasising that the taskforce would not hesitate to use its sledge hammer on them.

Meanwhile, some of the areas raided by the taskforce, according to the statement include Kpangungu, Minna Club/UK Bello, Maitumbi behind Day Secondary School, Turaku PZ slaughter slabs among others.





