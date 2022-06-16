He paid so much price for Nigeria’s democracy, says Gamji coalition for Asiwaju

Gamji Coalition for Asiwaju has assured a resounding victory for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement by the chairman and secretary, Alh Mohammed Sule (Sunday sea) and secretary comrade, Onusi Abdullateef, respectively, after their meeting, on Wednesday, and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja, on Thursday, said the group will soon embark on door to door campaigns to ensure the victory of Asiwaju.

“The platform is aimed at bringing like minds together for the purpose of canvassing, door to door, community awareness campaigns towards electioneering success for our Asiwaju ahead of the 2023 general election.

They noted that with the performance of Asiwaju as a two-time governor of Lagos state and senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he is the only one that can lead Nigeria to prosperity at the moment.

“Asiwaju played a prominent role in the struggle for Nigeria to attain Democratic rule. He paid so much price for it. He knows our problems, he is a true democrat and the only one that can lead Nigeria to greater prosperity.

“We call on all Nigerians to look at the direction of Asiwaju for a great and prosperous Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants





MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… He paid so much price for Nigeria’s democracy, says Gamji coalition for Asiwaju

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics… He paid so much price for Nigeria’s democracy, says Gamji coalition for Asiwaju

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.. He paid so much price for Nigeria’s democracy, says Gamji coalition for Asiwaju