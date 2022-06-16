Cholera outbreak: BASEPA commences special house-to-house inspection

Environmental Health Officers popularly called Duba Gari under the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), on Thursday commenced the special house-to-house inspection and sensitisation of residents on the prevention of Cholera.

The health officers commenced the inspection at the Rariyan Goro and Rariyan Tukwane communities of Dankade ward in the Bauchi local government area.

While addressing the residents in the areas before the commencement of the exercise, the desk officer, Inspection, Sanitarian Haruna Suleiman said that the exercise is one of many measures designed by the agency to mitigate against the outbreak of diseases in the state.

He explained that the selection of Rariya as the pilot community was due to the consideration that it is one of the hotspots of cholera outbreaks in the state.

According to him, “the special exercise is part of the mitigation measures taken by the agency towards cholera outbreak, which Rariya community was considered as one of the hotspots for the disease outbreak in the state.”

Haruna Suleiman also said that the exercise was designed to cover 400 households, targeting about 7500 households in Bauchi local government, calling on the officers to be serious, mindful and exhibit professionalism while carrying out their assigned responsibilities.

Appreciating the exercise on behalf of the selected communities, Mai Unguwar Rariyan Goro, and Mallam Zubairu Ladan expressed gratitude for the selection of their communities for the special exercise and assured of the people’s cooperation throughout the conduct of the exercise.

He also said that BASEPA has been consistent in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities, which helps in the prevention of many diseases.

He then commended the leadership of the agency, especially the Director-General, Dr Ibrahim Kabir for coming up with the initiative and prayed for the success of the exercise.





According to the checklist, the officers are expected to check the toilet conditions, evidence of open defecation and source of water supply, as well as conditions of all the houses, visited.

Others are hygiene practice facilities available, refuse disposal and the number of persons sensitized during the visit among others as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, special assistant on Media to DG BASEPA.

