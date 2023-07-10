Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has directed the dissolution of all statutory Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals and the termination of all political appointments before May 29, 2023.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, disclosed that Governor Umaru Bago ordered the dissolution and termination of appointments with immediate effect.

Alhaji Usman further explained that Commissions, Boards, and Parastatals that are tenured or not tenured are also affected by the dissolution and urged concerned officials to comply immediately with the directive.

“While recognising their positive contributions to the development of the State and the affairs of their offices, the Governor directed those affected by the dissolution to hand over all Government properties including official vehicles in their possession to the most senior director in their respective organizations.

“The Governor wishes members of the dissolved Commissions, Boards, Parastatals and Political Appointees success in their future endeavors, the statement stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE