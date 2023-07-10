Concerned Benue state All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders, comprising prominent members and representatives of the party have affirmed their unwavering support and expressed vote of confidence on the recently nominated candidate for the ministerial position from the state.

The group in a press statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, stated that “After a thorough evaluation of the nominee’s qualifications, achievements, and commitment to the principles of good governance, we have unanimously endorsed Dr. Emmanuel Akpakwu, Consul of Philippines in Lagos for the Ministerial appointment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to the leader of the group, Jackson Alfa Oloja, Emmanuel Akpakwu has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the challenges facing the state.

The group stated further that, “As stakeholders deeply invested in the progress and development of Benue State, we believe that Mr Akpakwu possesses the necessary expertise, experience, and vision to contribute significantly to the growth and prosperity of our beloved Country.

“The nominee’s impeccable track record in private sector, coupled with their strong dedication to the welfare of the people, has earned them our utmost confidence and trust.”

“Furthermore, Emmanuel Akpakwu has proven themselves to be a unifying figure, capable of fostering collaboration among various stakeholders and driving inclusive governance.”

Continuing, the group added that “This remarkable achievements in relevant areas of expertise, have garnered widespread recognition and accolades, making him a prime candidate for this important ministerial position.

“We call upon all APC members, supporters, and the general public in Benue State to rally behind Emmanuel Akpakwu to provide them with the necessary support and cooperation to succeed in this new role under president Bola Ahmed Tinubuled administration,” It added.

According to the statement, there is a need to put politics aside in the collective interest of the state and Nigeria. The group therefore expressed gratitude to the President, for nominating Akpakwu for ministerial position.

“We express our gratitude to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Benue state, his amiable Deputy Governor and Speaker of the Benue State House of assembly while we salute the leadership of the All Progressives Congress for nominating such an exceptional candidate, and we commend their commitment to selecting a man of high caliber and integrity for key positions of public service.”

However, neither President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nor the National Assembly has released to the public any official list of individuals being considered for ministerial positions in the current administration.





