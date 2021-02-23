NIEEE to partner RAIN in Robotics, AI development

The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has announced a partnership agreement with Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria Limited (RAIN).

This was disclosed when the association, led by its National Chairman, Engr Kings Adeyemi in conjunction with the Ibadan chapter of the institute paid a technical visit to the facility of RAIN in Ibadan, oyo State, last week.

Receiving the team, the Chief Executive Officer of RAIN, Dr Olusola Ayoola, took the team on the tour of the facility. He explained that the centre has over 45 students in training and that some were on a two-week break.

He further mentioned that the centre has been incubating several innovations and also duplicating others such as Spider Drone, which can be used to put out fire and for military applications because of its ability to move in rough terrain, RFID Socket, Smart Power Adaptor, Body Cam, Alcohol Breathalyzer, Traffic Stand Light (designed to control traffic remotely and manually) among others.

Speaking further, Ayoola said he was expecting support and patronage from the government given the importance of technology to the development of the nation.

According to him, the facility provides hostel accommodation for young trainees and training runs for 9 months. He said that the trainees have shown great innovative passion towards Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The National Chairman of NIEEE, Engr Adeyemi in response to the request for support said he was impressed with what he saw and that the institute was ready to partner with RAIN to ensure that the enormous investment made and the potentials developed by the founder are fully harnessed for the good of the country.

Some young trainees took turns to explain some projects under development. A 3D printer was seen being used to design components for some of the projects and a Dancebot, which some of the younger trainees are building was used for demonstration. Other equipment in the lab includes CNC machine among others.

RAIN is the foremost emerging technology centre in the country. The facility trains from age 4 and above and it is being used for academic research.

It is recalled that the Federal Government plans to establish a National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics to engage youths for the emerging challenges in digital Nigeria.

The Centre, when established, is also expected to take Nigerian youths a step ahead and make them globally competitive in their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) careers.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami disclosed this in his address at the inaugural Digital Nigeria Day in Abuja. He informed that the plan was ongoing as he was currently briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the merits for the establishment of the centre.