NIEEE insists on autonomy from NSE

THE Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, (NIEEE) in its 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently reiterated its independence from the Nigerian Society of Nigeria (NSE). Following a motion moved by Mr Akinsola Cole, a former National Chairman of the Institute and seconded by Mr Adedoyin Salami, members of the institute once again upheld its position to be an autonomous professional body.

The motion states that the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) is a professional engineering body that is statutorily registered and legally recognised by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as enshrined in the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 as an independent corporate legal entity that is mandated to carry out the professional business of organising, training, admitting, registering and qualifying Electrical and Electronic Engineering activities in Nigeria.

Therefore and deriving from the above and the aforementioned aims, objectives and legal registration status conferred on the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) by the Nigerian State vide the provisions of CAMA 2020, it is clear that NIEEE as registered by law, is not a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

And having taken into cognisance, the purported disclaimer that was said to have been issued by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) ln September this year is not binding on NIEEE.

It is to be noted that the word “institute” or “institution” refers to the same body by virtue of public notice issued on November 26, 2018, in a national newspaper and there is no dispute with respect to the legal standing of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

“I, Akinsola Cole, hereby move the motion that the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) as it is a legally registered Institute by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in line with requisite provisions of CAMA 2020 or any other existing provisions of the law, applicable at the time of registration of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) by CAC, and that the Institute is NOT a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) as stated in the purported disclaimer made and that this motion is now made in good faith to put the record straight,” the NIEEE stated in a communiqué after the meeting.

The motion was wholly supported by all members present at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Auditorium venue of the meeting. According to the National Chairman of the Institute, Mr Akan Michael, who presided over the meeting, the issue has finally been put to rest and will allow the institute to focus on its objectives of being a professional working to meet its mandates.

It will be recalled that the NSE recently put out a disclaimer noting that the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers was not one of its divisions as it recognises only the Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. A rejoinder to the disclaimer was also put out by the institute stating that “the attention of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) has been drawn to a disclaimer, released by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), which however does not wish to dignify or join issues with the NSE, which is a sister organisation in the engineering sector.