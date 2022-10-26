FIDA tackles mental health issues among lawyers

THE need for lawyers to maintain a balance in their everyday commitments has been tipped as the panacea to the rising mental health issue in the profession.

The International Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) at its just-concluded annual gathering, asked lawyers to schedule priorities in their work, personal life, family life and other roles, called upon to play as professionals in the 21st century.

The annual Week was held between October 7 and 14 with the theme, Work-Life Balance: The demands of the 21st century human.

Participants at the opening ceremony stated that globally, the demands of life are taking a toll on individuals and it is important to create a balance to ensure that one’s mental health and productivity is not affected.

They added that anyone that fails to create a solid balance may end up having grievous health challenges.

FIDA’s chairperson in Oyo State, Mrs Olusola Olayinka Sulayman stated that the 21st century has brought about about a lot of changes and innovations in the world especially in the areas of healthcare, technological advancement, occupational engagements, commerce and family life, adding that no part of the world has been spared by the ripples of these changes which are good, bad and sometimes ugly.

According to her, “the resultant effect of the socio-political disruptions occasioned by these changes is that today’s society, is bedeviled with conflicting roles, responsibilities and commitments in almost every facet of human life and this can be felt in the ever-increasing stress levels which have in turn, given rise to a high rate of depression, work dissatisfaction. family rifts, divorce, suicide, psychological/ mental breakdown and several other problems in the society

“Work-life balance has become a major concern for employers the world over and is currently a key index in measuring staff productivity. In fact, most of the emotional quotient tests required for employment in large corporate organizations are designed around testing the ability of prospective employees, to balance their their work and personal lives effectively,” she added.

On her part, chairman of FIDA Week planning committee 2022, Olubusayo Olabisi Aiyegbusi stated that lawyers over the years are notorious for their long hours and demanding workload, noting that a recent survey revealed that 75 per cent of lawyers frequently or always work outside of business hours and 39 per cent of lawyers say that those extended hours have taken a toll on their personal lives.

“It’s no wonder that the legal profession is especially vulnerable to the pressures of time. Hence the careful selection of the theme for this year’s FIDA week,” she said. There was also panel discussions with notable members of the bar as panelists, including the Oyo state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, renowned lawyer, Olamide Elemide, Oyindamola Ige and the first female NBA chairman in Oyo State, Folasade Aladeniyi.

The panelists hyped the importance of creating time for family; ensuring work does not erode family welfare, working at one’s pace without feeling the need to jump on the bandwagon, planning the family, scheduling priorities rather than prioritizing the schedule, training one’s child, giving them values and not compromising culture, values and tradition.

There was also key note address from Prof Gbemisola Aderemi Oke and series of lectures from mental health practitioners including Dr Jubril Abdulmalik of Asido Foundation at the opening ceremony.