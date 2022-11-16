NIDCOM calls for synergy, direct diaspora investment

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has called for more synergy and direct diaspora investment between Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

Chairman of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the call on the second day of 2022 of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit Initiative (NDIS) in Abuja.

The theme of the 5th NDIS is “Optimizing Investment Opportunities for National Development.”

Dabiri-Erewa while speaking further commended diasporans for their efforts in repositioning Nigeria’s economy through remittances.

While appreciating the government for its role in fostering good relationships between all parties, Dabiri-Erewa called for a shift from foreign diaspora investment to diaspora direct investment.

The commissioner for regional intervention and diaspora for Ondo state, Prince Jacob Ologbese expressed his appreciation NIDCOM Chairman and her efforts towards positioning Ondo state and the commissioning of NIDCOM annex office in Akure which is one of the first in the south west.

He announced the “Develop Ondo summit” to be held from 12 to 15 December.

He further explained that the Ondo Deep Sea Port would create employment opportunities for its indigenes and increase the quality of lives for citizens as well as create more investment opportunities.

Ologbese said proper engagement of diaspora would change the economic trajectory of the country and expressed confidence that investors and dignitaries would leave the summit with increased knowledge about investment opportunities in Ondo state

Also, the president of US-Africa chamber of commerce, Dr Joe Musa spoke about the need to work together to advance the African continent as a whole.

While commending NIDCOM for the good work so far, he pointed out that he is intrigued that when Investment is mentioned on the platform people only think about money forgetting all the other factors of production.

He stated that the diaspora has a lot more to offer than just money to Nigerians back home.

He commended the Nigerians in diaspora for their willingness to make a difference back home while also commending the government for the national development plan agenda 2050, the strategic revenue initiative, the accelerated revenue regularisation reforms, and all their efforts to provide a conducive environment for investors.

In his keynote address delivered by Co-founder and managing partner Brown Venture Group LLC management USA, Dr Chris Brooks, expressed his joy to be in Nigeria, explaining that he is biracial and his roots trace back to Nigeria on his mother’s side.

He described Nigeria as Wakanda and shared a Kenyan proverb that if spiders come together they can tie a lion.

Speaking on the theme, Diaspora investment in emerging economies, Brooks stated that Nigeria was considered an emerging economy because it had some but not all of the characteristics of a developed market.

He stated that the world was moving towards an African era but like Nelson Mandela he believes that the world would not respect Africa and black people unless Nigeria earned that respect.

He further explained that even though Nigeria continued to dominate Africa and the world, with great power comes great responsibility.

His presentation was centered around defeating white supremacy and neocolonialism by fostering unity between Africans at home and Africans in the diaspora in a concept he described as global black interdependence.

He said, “we must develop a global black economy built and run for us by us, and only then can we achieve global black liberation.”

He explained that the world understood the power of African unity and the way we move now would determine the trajectory of Africa’s growth in the next decade