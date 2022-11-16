Stakeholders seek to optimise investment opportunities at Diaspora Summit

Stakeholders and participants at the 2022 Nigerian Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI) have sought optimised investment opportunities

The annual event attracted Nigerians locally and globally from all walks of life to attend the hybrid summit.

The NDIS 2022 is the fifth edition of the Summit. The three-day event has a theme: “Optimising Investment Opportunities for National Development”.

NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that a greater degree of recognition should be accorded to the Diaspora community, numbering over 17 million Nigerians, who have contributed over $ 20 billion dollars in remittances to the economy in 2021.

Dabiri-Erewa maintained that the Diaspora engagement is not only demographic but also more of an economic factor towards national development which has translated to the Diaspora Direct Investment (DDI).

Dabiri-Erewa who was represented by Secretary to the NIDCOM, Engr. Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi remarked that the NDIS has over the years served as a linkage between entrepreneurs and investors, home and abroad, in major business specialisations which has successfully given rise to job opportunities, economic growth and more taxable income to the federal government.

She said the event was focused on the grassroots investment and sub-national levels because “that is where the opportunities are for real. time investments.

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that last year’s thematic focus was on Borno and Nassarawa States, while this year targets Ondo State and its plethora of viable businesses for investment.

Similarly, the Coordinator of the Investment Summit, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, said the Summit for the fifth time running has birthed many success stories.

Williams noted that such stories are possible because of the robust business policies especially the presidential initiative on ease of doing business in Nigeria.

She commended the commission’s boss Dabiri-Erewa, for her innumerable support and hope for another productive engagement.

Also, the Founder of the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS), Bimbo Roberts Folayan, who joined virtually said that the Summit is a laudable project which has jointly engaged Nigerians at home and abroad to develop a keen attachment to the development of their homeland, Nigeria.

Folayan added that trust should be a key factor in creating a conducive business environment.

In his part, the MD of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Haman Madu stated that with the Diaspora Housing packages available, he emphasised that trust and honesty are the twin investments portfolio needed to establish and sustain businesses as well as services by and for Nigerians in the Diaspora.





