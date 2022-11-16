ABU, UK varsity to conduct research on out-of-school children in Nigeria, others

The Distance Learning Centre, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, have agreed to jointly conduct research on out-of-school children in Nigeria, Pakistan, and Tanzania.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Ahmadu Bello University and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday.

The statement also noted that “Both institutions have also accepted to work together to access a range of grants and funds to support teaching, research and community development services.

In this regard, ABU Distance Learning Centre and UoE are expected to work to access support from key sponsors such as Google Outreach Grant, Mastercard Foundation (MF), and the British Council.

In addition, the two universities have agreed, in principle, to conduct joint research and publications leveraging ABU Distance Learning Centre databases.

According to the statement, “All these are the outcome of a high-level meeting held recently in London at which officials of ABU Distance Learning Centre and those of the University of Edinburgh identified a number of areas for collaborations, partnerships, and supports.

“Other areas identified included a conference on digital education which UoE and ABU-DLC have agreed, in principle, to jointly organize. Additionally, some leading experts in digital education from the University of Edinburgh have offered to be e-tutors for ABU Distance Learning Centre.

“Under the partnerships, for example, UoE’s Centre for Research in Digital Education has agreed to organize a training workshop for ABU-DLC e-tutors, staff and other stakeholders on pedagogy in digital education.

The Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Kabiru Bala, described the London meeting as a “huge success”, and expressed gratitude to the University of Edinburgh for its willingness to collaborate with Ahmadu Bello University Distance Learning Centre.

He reaffirmed the commitment of ABU Distance Learning Centre to work with Excel Centres, local radio stations and other strategic partners in the United Kingdom to further enhance the visibility of the Centre in particular, and the University in general.

