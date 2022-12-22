NIDA, PAP seal pact on training of ex-agitators on ICT

The National Information Development Agency (NIDA) and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, (PAP) have sealed a pact on the training of ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region on Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The development was sequel to the request of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd.) during his recent meeting with the management of NIDA.

The Director-General of NIDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdulahi acceded to the various requests made by the Interim Administrator.

He said, “We shall work with you to ensure you succeed in your assignment. We shall therefore set up an inter-agency committee which will serve as a bridge between NIDA and PAP. It will equally serve as a warehouse of information on digital training opportunities. Potential trainees would have easy and seamless access to the opportunities open to them.”

The Director-General further stated that the train-the-trainer, one of its flagship digital training programmes would be of immense benefit to the ex-agitators as it offers them the opportunity to earn monthly stipends while improving on their digital skills as trainers.

According to him, graduates of NIDA training programmes will be provided with the necessary tools to compete with their counterparts elsewhere as global digital entrepreneurs or global employees.

The involvement of Microsoft certification in Nigeria implies that trainees can market their skills and competencies in the global space as global citizens.

Presidential Amnesty Programme’s S.A. on Data, Brigadier General Oluwafemi Obasa, is to serve as a member of the committee and is expected to articulate the interests of PAP as well as liaise with NIDA from time to time.