Adebutu ordained by God to deliver Ogun — Youth coalition

A coalition of youths and students’ groups in Ogun State under the aegis of Lado/Triple A Youths And Students Movement (LADTRYSM) has declared that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Oladipupo Adebutu, has been ordained by God to change the fortunes of the state.

Chairman of the coalition, Olujimi Bamgboye, in a statement issued to pressmen noted that the group stands for good governance and as such, it will synergise and galvanise the electorate for the emergence of Adebutu and his deputy, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Bamboye noted further that their support for Adebutu hinged on his outstanding and high-caliber performance while he was at the House of Representatives, as well as his extensive administrative and business acumen.

While declaring support for the PDP candidate, Bamgboye commended Adebutu’s initiative for constructing long-lasting infrastructures including the installation of transformers that have stood the test of time to boost electricity in Ogu communities.

He added further: “There is no doubt that 2023 is a done deal and divinely ordained by God to free Ogun State from the chains and manacles of the current retrogressive government. At this point that Hon. Oladipupo’s aspiration has received statewide acceptance and the love of the people.

“Our confidence is based on the many accomplishments Lado has documented in the state despite the country’s economic situation; he has given hope to many who had lost it as a result of this government’s incapacity and cluelessness. While he was a member of the House of Representatives, his magnanimity and empowerment programmes helped many youths and students.

“Now, as concerned youths/students, we want the best for our people in the state. It is essential that all youths and students in the state mobilize support and vote for Lado as governor on March 11th, 2023.”