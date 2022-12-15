NGO laments increasing attacks on INEC facilities

The Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR) in Kogi State, Comrade Idris Miliki has lamented the increasing attacks, destruction, and damage to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) facilities across the country.

He made his position known at the 1-day review meeting with political parties on prioritizing anti-corruption and accountability issues towards the 2023 general elections which were organized by the Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR).

According to him, the ugly situation is raising tension and concern making citizens apprehensive about the elections as this will not augur well for the country for citizens’ participation.

He called on security agencies to step up and must nip in the bud the general insecurity issues in the country to ensure a free, fair, and credible election while also calling on all security agencies to strategically engage relevant stakeholders constantly on election security towards the 2023 general elections.

He also said there is a need for a change in strategy for PVC collection by INEC as the current strategy is not producing the right responses from Citizens

“Political parties must effectively engage in the mobilization of citizens for the collection of PVC as they are the primary beneficiary of the electoral process and they should continue to ensure that women are actively engaged in party activities and leadership positions

“Internal party democracies should be strengthened by collaboration with Civil Society during primaries and other party activities.

He noted that political parties and their candidates need to include anti-corruption transparency and accountability in their campaign activities and manifestos, calling on stakeholders to aggressively improve sensitization and mobilization for citizens to collect their PVC before the end of the process as announced by INEC.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

His words, “Political parties and their Candidates should ensure that they use their campaign activities to promote their manifestos to their members and the general public and avoid hate speech, inflammatory utterances and unguided statements by political party members, candidates, and their supporters should be checked by Security Agencies and INEC and those found to be wanting should be prosecuted

“The outrageous advert fees in the State must be addressed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates and those adverts materials must be protected by the State authorities

“Political Parties need to establish functional offices and websites to ensure effective communication with their members and the general public,”.