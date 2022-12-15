Police present N18.12m cheque to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

Police authorities in Kebbi State have presented cheques worth N18.12 million to the families of five Officers killed while in active service.

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji Kontagora while presenting the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) stated that the IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited to supporting the families of deceased Police Officers but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force to do more in the fight against crimes and criminality, as their welfare is paramount.

“Therefore, on behalf of the Inspector general of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), CFR, I present these cheques of the total sum of Eighteen Million One Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty-Eight Naira, Ninety Seven Kobo, to the families of deceased Police Officers who died in active service,” he said.

Kontagora further appealed to the beneficiaries of the support to judiciously use the cash in ameliorating their financial needs, and not to use them for frivolous needs.

