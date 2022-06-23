NGO decries poor implementation of WASH activities in Bauchi state, calls for urgent intervention 

By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Journalists for Public Health and Development Initiative (J4PD), a registered NGO focusing on investigating and reporting health-related issues in Bauchi state has observed that there is poor implementation of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities by relevant MDAs in the state thereby posing a threat to public health.
It also observed that release of health budgetary allocation in Bauchi state is not prompt and regular as expected thereby slowing down implementation of health policies and service delivery.
The observations were contained in a communique J4PD issued and signed by the Coordinator, Ms Elizabeth Kah, at the end of its workplan development meeting held at Chartwell Hotel, Misau between Tuesday 21st to Wednesday 22nd June 2022 facilitated by USAID-IHP.
J4PD however appreciated Bauchi State budgetary allocation to the health sector which is 16.2 percent, above the Abuja 2001 declaration on health urging to maintain the tempo in order to make Healthcare coverage possible across the state.
J4PD, therefore, recommended for timely release of budgetary allocation for effective implementation of healthcare programs in the state.


The NGO also recommended that the state government should improve on the current percentage allocation to the health sector in its subsequent budgets for effective health service delivery.
J4PD further recommended that the Bauchi state government should direct all WASH implementing agencies to immediately swing into action on improving WASH considering that it is the wet season in order to avoid outbreaks of water borne diseases particularly cholera.
It also appealed that Bauchi state government should direct all relevant health agencies including BASEPA, RUWASSA, BASPHCDA to embark on intensive sensitization campaigns on environmental and personal hygiene to all households and public places.
J4PD also commended the NEDC for donating 20,000 cartons of drugs and medical consumables to the Bauchi State Government to fight cholera outbreak.

NGO decries poor implementation of WASH activities in Bauchi state, calls for urgent intervention

