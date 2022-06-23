Police rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Zamfara forest 

By Attahiru Ahmed - Gusau 
The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued fourteen (14) kidnapped victims including two one-year-old kids at kunchin kalgo forest, after 42 days in captivity.
In a statement issued on Thursday by Zamfara State police command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued during an intelligence-led search and rescue operation at kunchin kalgo forest in Tsafe Local government area of the state.
“On 21st June 2022, Police Tactical Operatives deployed along kunchin kalgo axis in collaboration with some individuals who have resolved to partner with security agencies in restoring peace, acted on credible intelligence and stormed a suspected bandit’s hideout, leading to the rescue of fourteen (14) victims including two (2) babies of 1 year old each”.
He disclosed that in the course of debriefing, the victims informed the police that, the bandits invaded Nasarawar Wanke and Rijiya villages in Gusau Local government area and abducted them to their enclave, where they spent 42 days in captivity.
According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, while handing over the victims to their relations, appreciated the government and people of the state for the continuous support and collaboration with the Police.
He assured of intensifying effort to safely rescue kidnapped victims and reunite them with their families.

