NGO commences e-literacy programme across public schools in Oyo

A non-governmental organisation, Mentoring Assistance for Youth and Entrepreneurs Initiative (MAYEIN), has announced the commencement of its Oyo e-Literacy Programme across public schools in Oyo State.

The founder and executive director of the organisation, Edem Ossai, made this known in Ibadan on Friday.

Speaking on the essence of the project, Ossai noted that it is a project with the goal of empowering one million secondary school students in Oyo State public schools with basic computer knowledge.

She added that the ‘Oyo e-Literacy Van’ is a mobile ICT classroom which currently houses 15 internet-enabled computers, 20 tablets, and two effective trainers who administer practical training using a friendly manual.

“This mobile ICT classroom visits public secondary schools in Oyo State, once a week, to deliver hourly practical training sessions to students on the basics of how to use computers and the internet, empowering them with digital skills for learning and innovation,” she said.

The current training began at Ikolaba Grammar School (II), where the 20 participants were given an introductory class on basic functions that they can perform, beginning with how to turn on/off a laptop/computer and also introducing them to the basic keys on the keyboard.

She added that the class also introduced them to Microsoft applications that they would over time get more conversant with during the period of their training.

She said she and her team are proud of the enthusiasm that young ones have begun to show right from their first session.

Ossai thanked their supporters for what they are doing in the lives of students and teachers in under-resourced schools in the state.

Some of the supports she mentioned were the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, African Union,

Ashoka, Acumen, The Brookings Institution, Rebecca Winthrop, USAID Education in Crisis and Conflict Network, Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (INEE), Lauren Gerken, Christina Kwauk, Education Development Trust, Dell Technologies, etc.

She enjoined the government and well-meaning citizens of the state to assist them in helping more public school students acquire basic digital skills.

