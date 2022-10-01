Nigeria on the rise despite challenges — Kwara Gov

Nigeria is a nation on the rise regardless of some drawbacks in its nation-building efforts and its share of the global challenges, Kwara State Governor said, on Saturday.

The Governor spoke at Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary parade held in Ilorin — amid colourful march-pasts by contingents from the security agencies, public and private primary and secondary schools, members of the national youth corps and the Red Cross in Kwara State.

He also congratulated citizens on the 62nd independence anniversary, saying leaders and citizens must play their roles to better the lots of the country and its people.

The event was attended by the great and the good of Kwara State from different sectors, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabe; First Lady Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq; Senator Sadiq Umar (North); House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and members of the House; Grand Kadi Kwara State Shariah Court of Appeal Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen; cabinet members; security commanders; royal fathers; and party leaders, among others.

“Nigeria is a nation on the rise. I agree that we are struggling against various challenges of nation-building. Yes, we are up against the fluctuations of the global economy,” he said, adding: “However, our country is not stagnant. We are not hopeless. Every day, new successes are being recorded in the economy, infrastructural development, defence, and in our democratic journey.”

The Governor said: “Things will be better if everyone plays their role and prioritises national peace, unity, and collective growth.”

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerian citizens on the celebration, appreciating God and all founding fellows for their excellent contributions towards gaining that freedom.

“With gratitude to the Almighty God and respect to all the founding fathers and mothers of our country, I join Mr President to congratulate Nigerians on the 62nd Independence of our country,” he added.

Abdulrazaq said Kwara is equally waxing stronger under his watch, adding that the government has a duty to consolidate on some of the achievements recorded so far.

The Governor charged all Kwarans to continue to exist in peace, and to make the State continually hospitable and attractive to investors.

“As a people, I urge Kwarans to continue to make this state the comfort zone for trade, hospitality, and peaceful coexistence. Together, let us build a state that works for all,” the Governor added.

The October 1 event is the annual commemoration of Nigeria’s political independence from Britain, with the Green White Green effectively replacing the British blue ensign with a Star of David surrounding the Tudor/Edward’s Crown. The latter had been adopted as the flag of Nigeria after the British amalgamated Northern and Southern Nigeria in 1914.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE