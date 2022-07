NFC, KAP sign training agreement

THE Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) and KAP Film & Television Academy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to grow the nation’s creative and entertainment sector.

The partnership, which will also provide more training for youth in film and TV production, was sealed in Lagos on Thursday, July 21.

Speaking at the signing event, NFC’s Managing Director, Dr Chidia Maduekwe, reiterated the importance of training for present and future filmmakers through collaboration.

He said the creative sector had demonstrated its capacity to create digital and entertainment content, wealth and investment opportunities while lifting a large youth population from poverty.

“We are here to sign this MoU with KAP Film & Television Academy to provide hands-on training and capacity building for our teeming youths. This will be achieved by our training institution – the National Film Institute, Jos”.

Dr. Maduekwe conveyed the government’s appreciation for past, continuing and future efforts by Corporate Nigeria, private agencies, and film stakeholders who have assisted innovative and enterprising youths in accessing opportunities to hone their talents.

He said that the continuous pooling of NFC’s resources and those of private stakeholders indicated a commitment to building indigenous and wholly Nigerian film and television one-stop production companies, hubs and other facilities and outlets. “This is what we intend to achieve through this partnership with KAP Film & Television Academy”.

Founder of KAP Film & Television Academy, Kunle Afolayan, commended the NFC for the partnership, noting that the exceptional handshake will benefit candidates selected for the training, especially student exchange programmes between the NFI and the KAP Film & Television Academy, Lagos. Professor Methuselah Jeremiah and Antoniette Lecky represented the NFI and KAP Film & Television Academy at the MoU signing event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.

“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”





“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP