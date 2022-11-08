New REC assumes office in Jigawa, asks voters to verify names in INEC register

THE newly posted Resident Electoral Commissioner to Jigawa State, Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar has announced the commission’s readiness to display the list of registered voters in the state.

The REC made the disclosure while speaking to newsmen in the commission’s headquarters in Dutse while calling on the people in the state to check their names and pictures for verification.

Professor Muhammad explained that the commission would display the register in all the electoral 287 political wards in the state from November 12 to 25, 2022.

He called on the media to sensitise and educate the communities to come out en masse and check their names and pictures on the list to notify INEC in case of any mistake.

He further explained that INEC has also made arrangements on how to make people with disabilities check their names and cast their votes during the elections.

He said the law has already protected and embedded it in the electoral process to enable the people with special needs to cast their votes during the elections.

