FUJI Vibrations, a live music platform that celebrates and reinvents Fuji music by bringing together both established and new artists for audiences of all ages, returns on Thursday, December 3, at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This sixth edition, organised by Bobo Omotayo’s Fuji: A Opera in partnership with the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), will showcase a diverse mix of artists.

Musa Talent, Bukola Omo Daddy, and Sanjay Rasheed Abefe will represent the new generation of Fuji artists. They will perform alongside legends like Sulaimon Adio Atawewe, SK Sensation, Taye Currency, Shefiu Alao, King Saheed Osupa, Obesere, and K1 De Ultimate.

This year’s theme is ‘Timeless,’ chosen to honour a genre that keeps evolving while staying true to its roots. “From its origins in the Yoruba-speaking communities of southwestern Nigeria to its unmistakable influence on contemporary Afrobeats, Fuji has remained an enduring part of Nigeria’s expression,” the organisers said.

Since its debut in 2020, FUJI: A Opera has brought Fuji music to new audiences through exhibitions, live shows, and brand partnerships, including an international event at The Africa Centre in London. Its main concert, Fuji Vibrations, is now a regular highlight of Lagos’ December entertainment scene, drawing thousands of fans and top Fuji performers.

Bobo Omotayo, founder of FUJI: A Opera, said: “One of the most remarkable things about Fuji is how it continues to find new audiences without losing the people who have loved it for decades. The music our parents listened to is still very much part of the soundtrack of our lives today. You hear its influence everywhere, particularly in contemporary Nigerian music. That’s what Timeless means to us. It’s a celebration of a genre that has never stopped evolving, and the extraordinary musicians who have kept it alive.”

Along with great performances, Fuji Vibrations is also known for its vibrant celebration of Nigerian fashion and culture, especially its annual signature aso-ebi. This tradition has become a highlight for many guests. This year, the official colour is purple, and attendees are invited to show their own style.

Supakomando, ZURI, and Regal Dry Gin are among the event’s partners. The Lagos State Government, LASPARK, Events By Claud, AWCA, Dave Acoustics Production, Cantagali, and DALA are also supporting the event.