Friday, October 30, 2026 was a day of backslapping, bear hugging and other camaraderie inside the premises of the famous Ijebu-Ode Grammar School as members of the Class of 1981-1986 gathered to mark 40 years of leaving the school and to give back to the alma mater.

Ijebu Ode Grammar School, founded on January 20, 1913, has produced some of the greatest minds who are still doing exploits both in the country and across the world.

The day of celebration by ‘the old boys’ started with the inauguration of three projects donated to the school as a way of giving back. The projects included a borehole complete with a pumping machine and overhead tanks, for the staff quarters;

Also donated were classroom furniture for 330 students; as well as a set of furniture meant for computers to be used in the new ultramodern, multipurpose ICT building.

At the inauguration ceremony, the National President of the Ijebu-Ode Grammar School Old Boys Association (JOGSOBA), Otunba Ayokunle Bolujoko and the Vice-President, Dr. Sunny Olu-Daniels, led other eminent old boys as well as current principals, vice principals and students of the school to cut the tapes of the projects.

The National President lauded the efforts of the set towards the donation to the school, especially the borehole, while also commending the executives of the set led by Alhaji Rasaq Kanimodo, for various giant strides the set had carried out in the school.

After the inauguration of the projects, the old boys with their spouses, other family members and friends moved to the Conference Hotel, Ijebu-Ode, where a classy, fun-filled get-together was held.

Beyond the projects and the party, the day gave an emotional and deeper import as it was the first time that some of the classmates were seeing one another after leaving the school 40 years ago. This afforded them the opportunity for plenty of hugging, laughing, reliving old memories and telling old stories that have refused to die.

It was also an emotional moment as the old boys who are now doing great in their various fields of endeavours seized the opportunity to remember some of their classmates who have gone to be with the Lord. A minute silence was observed for the departed mates.

At the end of the ceremony, one thing was clear to everyone there. Forty years have passed since they left those classrooms, but that bond formed as teenagers is still there. It was also an opportunity not only to celebrate but to also lift the school that lifted them.