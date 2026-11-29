THE Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG) has promised to work more closely with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC). REPRONIG also said it remains committed to transparency, compliance, and improving how reprographic rights are managed in Nigeria.

The collective management organisation (CMO) made the commitment during a visit to the NCC’s head office in Abuja on November 17, 2026. The delegation was headed by REPRONIG’s chairman, Gbadega Adedapo, who met the NCC’s Director General, Dr John O. Asein.

Adedapo thanked Asein for supporting CMOs, especially REPRONIG. He also recognised the commission’s help in stabilising and repositioning the society after past challenges.

Adedapo then shared what the society has achieved in the past year. He highlighted several achievements, including completing a national advocacy and awareness program across all six of Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, reviving the Academic and Non-fiction Authors Association of Nigeria (ANFAAN), and preparing for REPRONIG’s upcoming national congress, which already has over 700 people registered.

The chairman said REPRONIG plans to expand institutional licensing and increase public engagement about copyright. He added that working more closely with the NCC will be key to better protecting and managing authors’ rights.

Asein welcomed these achievements and remembered his involvement with REPRONIG since its early days. He said the society’s recovery from past uncertainty shows its renewed commitment and resilience.

However, he stressed that transparency, accountability and good governance must be at the heart of REPRONIG’s work. He urged the society to increase its regulatory presence at board level and to focus on institutional licensing with the universities and other higher education institutions.

The DG advised REPRONIG to be more strategic in its work with universities. He clarified that the Directors of Academic Planning, the Deputy VCS for Academic Affairs and the University Librarians are the people REPRONIG need to get the licences through.

He felt REPRONIG should be showing universities the practical benefits of having a licence rather than just the fact that it’s a regulatory requirement. He suggested that it could be used to support research at universities that have licences, thereby linking copyright compliance with research and innovation.

Dr Asein also stated that there is a need for ongoing training to enable the board members to better understand the society’s objectives and their responsibilities. He described regulation as a partnership designed to facilitate growth and development rather than simply a mechanism for rule enforcement and confirmed that the commission will continue to provide technical and institutional support to REPRONIG.

He also praised REPRONIG for improving its reporting and for working well with the NCC. He also thanked the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) for consistently recognising the Federal Government’s distribution of copyright levy funds to rights holders.

He encouraged other groups that benefit, such as the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), and ANFAAN, to acknowledge these disbursements as well.

On ANFAAN’s revival Asein was happy to see the group on the REPRONIG board. He stressed the need for steady leadership and pledged that the commission would assist in rebuilding its capacity.

The visit concluded with an award presented to Asein in recognition of his work in copyright administration and in the development of collective management in Nigeria.