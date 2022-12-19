Nestlé Nigeria celebrates 6th batch of Technical Training Programme graduates

NESTLE Nigeria in it’s aim of bridging the skills gap by equipping youth with the required expertise to support industrialization, has completed the sixth batch of it’s Technical Training Program (TTP)

Speaking at the ceremony to celebrate he new graduates, the MD/CEO, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said, “At Nestlé, we believe that young people have a key role to play in building thriving, resilient communities. Young people are our future, they are the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. They do not only help their communities thrive, but also benefit Nestlé with their fresh ideas, diverse perspectives, and energy. This is why we are passionate about helping them to build the capabilities and skills they need to contribute towards accelerating the industrialization we need to grow our economy.”

In his comments, Thomas Schneider, Consul General, Consulate of Switzerland in Lagos, said, “We are delighted that for eleven years on, this joint training program between the Switzerland Government and Nestlé Nigeria is still making impact on young people within the country, creating job opportunities.”

Inaugurated in 2011, The 18-month intensive program trains participants in machining, mechanical fitting operations, electrical operations, instrumentation operations and automation. The program culminates in the prestigious London City and Guilds technical certification with the top five graduates of each batch undergoing a further three-month internship program at a Nestlé factory in Switzerland, sponsored by the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria.

Oluwadarasinmi Adesakin is the best graduating student of batch 6 of the 18-month Technical Training program which aims to bridge the skills gap by equipping youth with the required expertise to support industrialization.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Oluwadarasinmi Adesakin, said, “We are grateful for this excellent platform created by Nestlé Nigeria for young Nigerians. The training program has been an unforgettable journey and a robust experience that has equipped my colleagues and I with knowledge, skills and core values such as integrity, leadership and accountability required to thrive in life.

Over 160 students have benefitted from the program since its inception, with over 90 per cent of them directly employed by Nestlé Nigeria. All the participants of batch 6, 40 per cent of them females, successfully completed the training and the top 5 performers will be undertaking an internship and mentoring program at Nestlé factories in Switzerland in the first few months of 2023. 95 per cent of the graduates, including Darasinmi, have been employed by Nestlé Nigeria.