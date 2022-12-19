Lafarge Africa launches third driving institute

LAFARGE Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company and a member of Holcim, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, has announced the establishment of its driving institute at its Ashaka Plant in Gombe State, North East Nigeria, as part of its commitment to conducting business in a safe and healthy manner for all stakeholders.

The North East Lafarge Driving Institute, which is the third of its kind owned by the company in Nigeria, is designed to provide industry-leading training programmes tailored to the requirements of Nigerian heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

The Supply Chain Director, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said: “At Lafarge Africa, we have a robust vision and well-defined road map to ensure the safety of the drivers and external parties involved in our logistics operations. The road map, which was developed in 2015, undergoes continuous improvement in alignment with our road safety focus and key strategic intents to deliver on our ambition “0,” i.e., zero injuries and zero fatalities in our operations.”

Speaking at the launch event, the Managing Director of Ashaka Cement, Ibrahim Aminu, revealed that the new driving institute underscores the company’s commitment to achieving the ultimate safety mission of zero harm in its operations.

“Today’s event is remarkable. It underscores our commitment to conduct our business with zero harm to people and create a healthy and safe environment for our employees, contractors, communities, and customers, while building progress for the planet.”

According to Aminu, “Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are enablers of the supply chain industry, and in Nigeria alone, HGVs are responsible for 90 per cent of Nigeria’s freight volume by weight. As a result, the new driving institute will instill and ensure a safety culture in our HGV drivers and other third parties involved in our supply chain.”

“At Lafarge Africa, we recognise the need to equip HGV drivers with the basic requirements they need to operate such vehicles. Therefore, continuous investment in driver training and certification programmes to ensure our drivers are well-equipped with the relevant skills needed to share the roads safely with other road users across the country is imperative,” he added.





The Country Head of Logistics, Osaze Aghatise, remarked: “Lafarge Africa launched its first driving institute in 2017 in Calabar, Cross River State, followed by the South West Driving Institute in Ewekoro, Ogun State, earlier this year. Since then, over 1000 drivers have been trained by the institute and have been absorbed as a key part of the logistics value chain to ensure adequate and timely delivery of products to its customers in a safe, efficient, and timely manner.”