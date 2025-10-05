Nepal: Heavy rains kill 22, block roads

Heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours has triggered landslides and flash floods in Nepal, leaving at least 22 people dead, several others missing, and major roads blocked, according to officials on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 18 people lost their lives in separate landslides in Ilam district, which borders India in the east.

According to Reuters, three others were killed by lightning strikes in southern Nepal, while one person died in floods in Udayapur district, also in the east.

Authorities said eleven people were swept away by floods and have been missing since Saturday. “Rescue efforts for them are going on,” Shanti Mahat, a spokesperson of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), told Reuters.

Officials added that several highways have been blocked by landslides and damaged by floods, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. “Domestic flights are largely disrupted but international flights are operating normally,” Rinji Sherpa, a spokesperson for Kathmandu airport, said.

In the southeastern part of the country, the Koshi River—which often causes deadly floods in India’s Bihar state—was reported to be flowing above the danger level. Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, district governor of Sunsari district, said water flows in the river were more than twice the normal rate.

He added that all 56 sluice gates of the Koshi Barrage had been opened to drain out excess water, compared with about 10 to 12 in normal conditions, and that authorities are “preparing to ban heavy vehicles from its bridge”.

In the capital, Kathmandu, several rivers overflowed their banks, flooding roads and homes and cutting off the temple-studded city from other parts of the country by road.

Nepal, which is largely mountainous, experiences frequent landslides and flash floods during the monsoon season that typically runs from mid-June to mid-September. Hundreds of people die annually in such disasters.

Weather officials warned that rainfall is expected to continue until Monday. Authorities said they are taking “maximum care and precautions” to assist residents affected by the widespread flooding.

