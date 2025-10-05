World News

Bitcoin hits all-time high, rises above $125,000

Adam Mosadioluwa
Bitcoin

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, reached a new record high on Sunday, climbing nearly 2.7% to $125,245.57.

According to Reuters, the digital currency surpassed its previous record of $124,480 set in mid-August, a surge attributed to friendlier regulations from the United States President Donald Trump’s administration and growing interest from institutional investors.

Bitcoin extended its winning streak on Friday, marking its eighth consecutive day of gains, supported by an uptrend in U.S. equities and increasing inflows into bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

ALSO READ: Bitcoin increases to $124,000, sets new record on US policy shift

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar slipped on Friday, recording multi-week losses against major currencies amid uncertainty over a possible U.S. government shutdown. 

The situation has also delayed the release of key economic data, including payrolls, which are vital indicators of the economy’s direction.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rain in Nepal Nepal: Heavy rains kill 22, block roads
Next Article Egyptian wrestler pulls ships with his teeth

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×