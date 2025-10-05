Annie returns to full groove, ignores Naysayers

Since her return from rehab, the delectable ex-wife of 2Face Idibia, Annie, appears to have found her rhythm again.

At a time when her former husband is battling controversy over his aborted London show, Annie chose a different path, one that speaks volumes without saying a word.

The actress took to Instagram to share a short video of herself grooving to music, exuding confidence and joy.

For many of her followers, it was a quiet but striking response to the noise surrounding 2Face’s latest troubles.

While social media has been abuzz with allegations, denials, and heated debates about why the London performance was postponed, Annie seemed intent on distancing herself from the chaos.

Her clip, filled with smiles and carefree vibes, sent a subtle message: she is moving on with her life and paying little attention to the storm.

The post drew warm reactions from fans who applauded her strength and praised her for refusing to be dragged into her ex’s current travails.

Others, however, were quick to link the timing of her video to 2Face’s controversy, suggesting it was a pointed way of showing that she has fully embraced life after their separation.

ALSO READ: What I found out about Boko Haram — Obasanjo

Annie, who has often been at the center of headlines due to her turbulent relationship with the singer, seems determined to chart a new course for herself.

Her latest post may not mention 2Face directly, but its timing and tone have been interpreted as her own way of reclaiming the narrative.