NEMA distributes relief materials to 24,000 IDPs in Katsina

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed multi-million naira worth of relief items to about 24,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by banditry in Jibia and Mani Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The relief distributed were food items made up of 13,000 (10kg) bags of rice, 120 cartons of tin tomatoes, 120 cartons of seasoning cubes, 120 (20liters) kegs of vegetable oil and 120 (20kg) bags of iodized salt.

The NEMA Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was represented by Kasimu Muhammad Jere, a Principal relief and rehabilitation officer in the agency’s North West zonal office in Kaduna, said the relief distribution was part of NEMA’s intervention on behalf of the Federal Government to provide succour to the displaced persons.

Responding on behalf of the IDPs in Mani Local local Government Area, a member of the House of Representatives from the area, Alhaji Aminu Ashiru Mani appreciated NEMA for the relief items.

Similarly, a community leader, Alhaji Kabiru Mashe who spoke on behalf of the IDPs in Jibia Local Government Area also thanked the Federal Government through NEMA for the relief intervention.

The relief items were distributed to the IDPs in Shinfida, Garin Mai Wuya, Tsambe, Garin Zango and Kwari towns in Jibia Local Government Area as well as Mani in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State.