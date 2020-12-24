NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Edo

Relief materials worth several millions of naira was, on Thursday, distributed to thousands of 2020 flood victims in Etsako East, Etsako Central and Esan South East Local Government Areas of Edo State by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The materials included rice, garri, beans, spaghetti, salt, groundnut oil, seasoning mosquito nets, blanket, mattress among others.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony yesterday in Benin, the Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Muhammadu Muhammed explained that the items are given to the flood victims by the Federal Government due to this year’s flood so as to cushion the effect of the flood on the people.

Represented by the Head of Benin NEMA operation office, Alhaji Dahiru Yusuf, Muhammed, said the items was to cushion the effect of the flood disaster on the affected residents, adding that the federal government will always come to the aid of the people.

The director-general urged the beneficiaries of the local government areas to ensure that the items get to the victims and also take proactive measures to avoid losing property and lives to flood by moving to higher ground during the flood.

The Head Edo State Emergency Management Agency, Salami Lukeman commended the federal government for coming to the aid of the state.

He assured that the items would get to victims as they have earlier done the enumeration to ascertain the affected community and forwarded.

Muhammed said: “The items will definitely get to the affected people because we have carried out enumeration and the people are already known, so the victims will get the items.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 5,178 New Infections Last Week

Nigeria has officially entered a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement made by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19. This is as confirmed cases in the country have increased astronomically weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

NEMA distributes relief items to flood victims in Edo