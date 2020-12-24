Authorities of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Sokoto Zone has deployed 1,120 personnel in the zone for Christmas celebration.

The Acting Zonal Commandant, Muhammad Kabo, further disclosed that in addition to the personnel deployed, another set of 405 special Marshals was deployed to complement the efforts of the personnel.

The Acting Zonal Commandant, who is also the Sector Commander of Sokoto office, revealed this while speaking with newsmen in his office on Thursday.

He explained that the personnel, as well as the Special Marshals, were deployed to churches, recreational centres as well some flashpoints to maintain the flow of traffic during the festive season.

Kabo further said not less than 46 operational vehicles will be used for the operation.

He also disclosed that apart from the ambulances from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), additional four ambulances are also on standby from the state ministry of health.

