NELFUND debunks false reports on student loan scheme

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has expressed alarm over the recent surge of inaccurate, misleading, and dangerously speculative reports circulating in the public space regarding the administration of the student loan scheme.

Director of Strategic Communications, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, clarified in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the reports suggesting misappropriation and mismanagement of funds “are entirely false, grossly irresponsible, and deeply damaging to the integrity of an institution established to deliver financial hope to millions of Nigerians.”

Oluwatuyi insisted that NELFUND maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and described the reports as a coordinated distortion of facts that undermines public trust, weaponises misinformation, and threatens the credibility of a national intervention still in its infancy.

“We wish to state the following, unequivocally: No funds have been mismanaged, stolen, or are unaccounted for under the current NELFUND student loan scheme.”

“The scheme officially launched its student loan application portal in 2024.”

“As of today, all institutional fees are paid directly to verified institutions, while upkeep allowances are disbursed to the verified bank accounts of eligible student applicants.”

“The figures and funding amounts currently being misrepresented in the public are drawn from entirely different education financing interventions predating NELFUND’s operational commencement.”

“They bear no relevance to the current student loan scheme and should not be falsely attributed to this institution.”

“NELFUND operates a zero human interface, fully automated loan system that eliminates opportunities for financial misconduct. Every application and disbursement is digitally tracked, time-stamped, and verifiable,” Oluwatuyi stated.

She added that NELFUND’s commitment to transparency and cooperation with oversight agencies, including the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is total and unwavering.

“We have complied fully with every request for information and will continue to uphold the highest standards of public accountability.”

“The circulation of unverified, context-free, and inflammatory claims at this critical stage of implementation is not only reckless; it is a deliberate sabotage of a nationally significant, people-centred programme designed to expand access to tertiary education and economic mobility.”

“We call on the media, stakeholders, and the public to resist the pull of sensationalism and await verified updates directly from NELFUND.”

“We remain focused, undeterred, and committed to the transparent delivery of this national mandate.”

“The future of Nigeria’s youth is too important to be hijacked by misinformation,” she stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE