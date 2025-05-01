Insecurity: North-East Govs to enrol Almajiris, out-of-school children in formal education

Governors in the North-East region have declared their intention to enrol Almajiris and out-of-school children into formal education as part of a broader strategy to combat insecurity and revitalise education, which has been severely impacted by over a decade of Boko Haram activities.

Speaking at the 11th meeting of the North East Governors’ Forum in Damaturu, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State conveyed the Forum’s stance, emphasising that tackling security challenges requires a comprehensive approach beyond military action.

The approach includes addressing fundamental causes of insecurity, such as youth unemployment, through vocational training, improving road infrastructure, enhancing education opportunities, and reducing poverty levels.

He noted that, to achieve this, the Forum resolved to collaborate with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) by providing office spaces in each state, supporting the enrolment of Almajiri and out-of-school children in formal schools, offering vocational and technical education, and developing a unified approach to tackle the challenge in the subregion.

The governors reaffirmed their commitment to shared objectives of subregional importance and pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government to address security issues.

They expressed concern over increasing insurgent activities and called on security agencies and community leaders to reassess their strategies.

The Forum urged the President to prioritise abandoned road projects critical for alleviating poverty and insecurity.

The governors committed to creating investment opportunities, promoting agriculture, tackling climate change, and driving industrialisation to provide employment for youths vulnerable to insurgent recruitment.

The North East Governors’ Forum also called on the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to engage more actively with state governments on development needs.

The Forum resolved to support the Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus, and work closely with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to enrol Almajiris and out-of-school children into formal schools.

