Beware of scammers demanding N15,700 to reschedule UTME, JAMB warns candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a warning to candidates about a scam targeting those who missed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Scammers are demanding N15,700 from candidates under the guise of rescheduling their exams, using the account number 8520641017 at Sterling Bank.

Public Communication Advisor of JAMB Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, warned candidates who missed the just concluded UTME to disregard any such request as it was not coming from the Board.

He revealed that some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretense of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“We issue this urgent notice to inform the public about this nefarious scheme targeting candidates who were unable to participate in the UTME.

“Some unscrupulous individuals are deceitfully soliciting payments of N15,700 under the false pretense of offering rescheduling services for the examination.

“Let us be unequivocal: this is a blatant scam, and we are confident that the public will not fall prey to such cheap and regressive tactics.

“The individuals behind this scheme have no affiliation with JAMB or any legitimate government agency,” Benjamin stated.

He added that the account details provided in these communications are entirely fictitious and bear no connection to any official processes, saying they exist solely for the purpose of perpetrating fraud.

The Board called on the management of Sterling bank to take immediate and decisive action against this criminal activity.

“JAMB has reported this matter to the relevant security agencies and is actively pursuing those responsible for this deceitful act.

“Furthermore, we wish to clarify that JAMB does not reschedule examinations for candidates who miss their scheduled tests due to reasons unrelated to the Board’s actions,” he stated.

The JAMB’s spokesperson, however, explained that for candidates whose biometrics failed during verification and were thus unable to sit for the examination, the Board is conducting a thorough investigation.

According to him, those without discrepancies would be invited to retake the examination at no cost—”no payments required”.

Benjamin clarified that JAMB does not charge any fees for examinations after a candidate has completed their registration.

“We strongly urge all candidates to remain vigilant and not to succumb to these fraudulent schemes. Protect yourselves and report any suspicious activity immediately,” he added.