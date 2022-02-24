Need to restructure Kannywood industry

By Jonathan Adukwu
Recently, pandemonium erupted in the Kannywood film industry over the manners in which the industry’s executives are treating actors when it comes to recruitment and payment of their stipends.

This came following an interview session  that an actress, Ladin Cima, had with BBC Hausa on a programme “Daga Bakin Mai Ita”  where she stated that she had never been paid handsomely since her arrival in the Kannywood film industry almost 60-years-ago.

This led to exchange of words within the industry, exposing hidden secret and the industry’s weak points as well as inability to steer the industry to greater heights. It also revealed to the public that Kannywood lacks a system that monitors activities within the industry or a ruke of engagement that curbs tendencies like what was recently exposed.

This is one of the reasons that the industry had failed to progress over the decades; Kannywood has no structure with regards to payment, recruitment, employment as well as leadership style. The worst is anyone enters the industry without any form of checks.

These inconsistencies are the reasons behind the industry’s persistent production of uncensored films and production of films with no messages. Indeed, Kannywood has turned to something different which is contrary to the industry’s establishment; in fact, some people consider it as a character’s destruction point where every sort of unwelcome behaviour is allowed.

I implore the government and authorities concerned to work together to resuscitate the industry by designing a blueprint that will guide the affairs of actors to exhibit Hausa cultures as well as pass necessary information to the public.

Leaving the industry unguided has made it a bad model for youths and a platform for them to learn contrary societal norms and values.

Jonathan Adukwu,

Maiduguri.

