Nigerian education is in the hands of mediocre

Education becomes a vital and crucial tool needed for the formation of minds from childhood to adulthood in a designed environment called school, where learning and the acquisition of skills take place for the total development of each individual, the society and the nation as a whole.

The poor and declining educational performance of students due to strike actions, poor learning environment, lack of qualified teachers and poor remuneration of teachers and lecturers have become so alarming that the achievement of set goals of teaching students to contribute positively to their sustainable development and the nation is endangered.

Nigeria is blessed with remarkable economic resources such as oil, cocoa, rubber and plantation, but these natural resources and assets have not helped and an increasing number of Nigerians still live in absolute poverty.

The instability of the government and the country’s leadership have damaged the educational system as well as its quality. The graduate unemployment rate is high and frightening as well as that of adults, and the number of children dropping out from schools to join the street and become urchins is alarming. Adequate planning, resources and materials are not invested and technological intervention is not incorporated.

The quality of education in Nigeria is poor because the government doesn’t place much value on education and would prefer spending money on other sectors such as political activities and infrastructure. Their children and relatives study in foreign universities while children of poor masses are suffering and living under the burden of unnecessary delays in public institutions.

Governance and management of resources, including the educational sector have contributed to the crippling of the education system which will have negative impact on the fate of Nigerian Youths. Most ministries are not properly governed to make sure workers do their work rightly. The attitude of most workers, as well as that of government to the education system, is poor and this affects the quality of education.

Aliyu H. Yusuf

Jos.

