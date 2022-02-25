Nigerian education is in the hands of mediocre

Letters
By Aliyu H. Yusuf
Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

Education becomes a vital and crucial tool needed for the formation of minds from childhood to adulthood in a designed environment called school, where learning and the acquisition of skills take place for the total development of each individual, the society and the nation as a whole.

The poor and declining educational performance of students due to strike actions, poor learning environment, lack of qualified teachers and poor remuneration of teachers and lecturers have become so alarming that the achievement of set goals of teaching students to contribute positively to their sustainable development and the nation is endangered.

Nigeria is blessed with remarkable economic resources such as oil, cocoa, rubber and plantation, but these natural resources and assets have not helped and an increasing number of Nigerians still live in absolute poverty.

The instability of the government and the country’s leadership have damaged the educational system as well as its quality. The graduate unemployment rate is high and frightening as well as that of adults, and the number of children dropping out from schools to join the street and become urchins is alarming. Adequate planning, resources and materials are not invested and technological intervention is not incorporated.

The quality of education in Nigeria is poor because the government doesn’t place much value on education and would prefer spending money on other sectors such as political activities and infrastructure. Their children and relatives study in foreign universities while children of poor masses are suffering and living under the burden of unnecessary delays in public institutions.

Governance and management of resources, including the educational sector have contributed to the crippling of the education system which will have negative impact on the fate of Nigerian Youths. Most ministries are not properly governed to make sure workers do their work rightly. The attitude of most workers, as well as that of government to the education system, is poor and this affects the quality of education.

Aliyu H. Yusuf

Jos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nigerian education  Nigerian education

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nigerian education  Nigerian education

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Letters

Need to restructure Kannywood industry

Letters

Celebrating a man of intellectual prowess

Letters

Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress

Letters

On epileptic power supply in Ibadan

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More