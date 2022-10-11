Need for new security strategy in Oyo

I want to appeal to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, to introduce new strategies to combat crime during this ongoing political campaign in Oyo State especially in Ibadan, the state capital to forestall the unnecessary loss of lives due to the activities of political touts.

The CP needs meet with all political stakeholders in the state and urge them not to play their politics with the lives of Oyo state citizens. Power belongs to Allah and He gives power to whoever he wishes.

There is the need for the CP Adebowale Williams to act fast on this and empower the necessary squad to move round the state on intelligence operations to curb those that want to disrupt public peace in the state during this period.

The police command cannot afford to watch while things degenerate into chaos in the state during political campaigns; we don’t want the era of killing innocent people in Oyo state during political campaigns to repeat itself.

Oyo state is one of the best states to live in today in Nigeria and this is why our population keeps increasing on daily basis. Let me also use this medium to inform the CP Adebowale Williams to warn all the rank and file officers in the state to desist from any act of criminality capable of making them to lose their jobs.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

