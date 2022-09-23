NEC can decide on new chairman, ratify at convention ― Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again insisted on the resignation of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, as the only resolution to the internal crisis of the PDP.

He suggested that as a way to prevent a constitutional crisis, the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party can adopt the doctrine of necessity to decide on Ayu’s replacement during the party’s national convention after the general election in 2023.

He stated that the insistence of him and his team is because of an agreement reached with the presidential candidate and the party chairman’s earlier commitment that if the presidential candidate of the party comes from the north, he would resign.

Wike made the suggestion in Port Harcourt, Friday, at a special media parley saying that what his team is demanding is equity, fairness and justice without minding whose interest is involved.

He accused Ayu of being very corrupt and challenged him to an open debate on the matter.

“Ayu is very very corrupt. He has the opportunity to challenge me. Will he deny that he did not collect N1 billion in Lagos State? I can say how the money was arranged and collected.”

More details later…

