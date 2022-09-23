Five popular Saturday breakfast meals in a Nigerian home

Nigeria is home to many foods both native and foreign, some are more commonly eaten for breakfast than others. If you grew up in an African home, certain rituals are synonymous with living there. Here are some popular Saturday breakfast meals in a Nigerian home.

1. Bread and Beans

Beans called “ewa agoyin” in the Yoruba language, and bread is a beloved breakfast. Bread and beans or ewa agoyin is native to the Yoruba people, but it is also one of the foods almost every Nigerian knows well.

Your mom or wife could prepare beans, and you could eat it with bread on a Saturday morning. It is one of the popular breakfast meals in Nigerian homes.

2. Akara and pap

Bean cake, called “akara” locally in Nigeria, is made from fried beans paste. Most of the time, it is not prepared at home. You could buy it down the street. Pap is made from condensed corn and sometimes millet and is taken with sugar and milk.

3. Moi Moi and pap

Bean pudding called “Moi moi” locally in Nigeria and pap are synonymous with Saturday breakfast. Moi moi can be made with eggs, fish, and crayfish. These variations takes a longer time to get ready.

4. Bread and tea

Some people prefer plain bread and tea on Saturdays. It is very common breakfast staple. Eggs are added to it sometimes. The tea could be replaced by a beverage, which is usually from popular brands like Milo or Bournvita.

5. Yam and egg sauce

Boiled or fried yam and egg sauce are common in Nigerian homes when yam is in season. It is quite filling. Egg sauce is an easy-to-prepare Nigerian sauce made by sautéing tomatoes and eggs. The combination can be eaten anytime of the day.

6. Masa and soup

Masa is a northern Nigerian delicacy. Masa is small balls of fried corn flour. This is popular among those who live in the North. The soup used to make the masa is always so delicious and never really enough because of how delicious it is.





