Kidnapped Taraba traditional ruler, son found dead

The head of Yukuben Chiefdom in Takum local government area of Taraba State, chief Udeng Ibrahim who was reportedly kidnapped alongside his son, Musa Ibrahim, has on Saturday found dead.

A local from the area told our correspondent that the traditional ruler was abducted on Wednesday while returning from a peace meeting between stakeholders of Takum and Ussa local government.

Tribune Online reports that Ussa and Takum local governments have between June and July 2022, come under persistent attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen where over 60 residents have been killed, 25 Communities sacked and over 120,000 people displaced.

A local who spoke on the condition of anonymity said both the traditional ruler and his son were abducted in Kpambo along Takum Kashimbila road.

“The villagers mobilized in search for the traditional ruler and his son throughout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but could not find them.

“The bodies of the two were later found in the early hours of Saturday along the road”. The eyewitness narrated.

The Taraba State police command has also confirmed the incident.

