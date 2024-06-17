The Managing Director and CEO of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, flagged off a free medical outreach by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Cross River State on Monday, stating that the programme is targeted at changing the health situation and narrative of the people in the region.

Ogbuku, who was represented by Director, Health and Education, NDDC, Dr. Eme Inyangabia, affirmed that the objective of the programme undertaken, in collaboration with various healthcare organisations, is to ensure access to good healthcare services by removing the financial barrier to accessing good and qualitative healthcare services posed by the prevailing high costs of healthcare services in the midst of a weakened health system and infrastructure.

The outreach, which was a display of commitment to improving healthcare in the Niger Delta region by the NDDC, witnessed a massive turnout, including revered traditional rulers and Christian leaders among thousands of residents receiving consultations, treatments, and surgeries.

During the flagged-off exercise, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who is the Chairman of the Senate committee on NDDC, witnessed a large crowd attending the medical intervention. He then declared that food would be provided for all patients during the entire duration of the exercise.

“We are providing logistical support, like free bus services from the catchment areas, to complement what NDDC is doing. Beyond just providing free bus services and bringing medical professionals to treat them, we have taken the decision to feed them food.

Director, Education, Health, and Social Services, NDDC, Dr. George Uzonwanne, maintained that the weeklong exercise by NDDC is expected to cover up to 3,500 patients who will benefit from the free surgeries, free consultations, free drugs, free eye checks, free eyeglasses, and counselling.

“We are looking at treating about 3,400 patients. It’s not really the number of patients but the number of data points because one patient may have up to three interventions, so we are looking at about 15,000 data points. It will range from the treatment of malaria to eye surgeries and general surgeries.

“After a patient has been checked, we have a team that will be here to look after them until they are discharged or well enough to go home. In cases of complex illnesses, we have a referral system where they can be referred to tertiary facilities to get treatment.

His Royal Highness, Paul Okon Ntui, on behalf of the Paramount Ruler of Akamkpa Local Government Area, praised the senator for his efforts in attracting medical intervention to the region. He also urged the government to improve the General Hospital by providing better infrastructure and increasing the workforce.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE