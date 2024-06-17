The acting chairman of the Bauchi State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Mohammed Sabitu Aliyu, restated the chapter’s commitment and loyalty to the leadership of the National Chairman, Julius Abure, applauding his inclusive leadership style.

Sabitu Aliyu described the LP national Chairman as ” the best Chairman the party has so far produced since its formation.”

He commended his performance since assuming office as the party’s leader while speaking with Journalists yesterday on Monday.

He emphasised that the Abure-led leadership “has the capacity, capability, and wherewithal to move the party to greater heights, especially in future elections in the country.

According to him, “the party’s leadership and other stakeholders are currently working assiduously towards deepening democratic practices within the political party to brighten its chances in future elections across the country.”

Sabitu Aliyu added that, “Looking back at the 2023 general elections, Abure took his time to present an acceptable candidate for all Nigerians. The Labour Party became more popular than other political parties in the country.”

He said the Labour Party’s popularity stems from the frustration of Nigerians with other political parties, including the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, “So, with Julius Abure’s commitment, zeal, and patriotism towards building a strong and virile Labour Party, the future of the party is bright.”

“And now that Nigerians have tried PDP and APC and are more aware, informed, and experienced, they now know better that the only hope of the common man is our great party, the Labour Party,” he explained.

It would be recalled that despite the opposition of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Julius Abure was re-elected as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) for a second term by unanimous affirmation of delegates during the party’s national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, recently.

