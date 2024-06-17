Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Monday hosted the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, to the annual Bareke, an event usually held a day after Eid el Kabir, calling for continuous support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Governor Abdulrazaq said that bright days lie ahead of the ongoing reforms in the country, adding that the reforms will refocus the economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for Nigeria.

“The last year has been a period of determined economic reforms. These reforms are meant to refocus our economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for our country,” AbdulRazaq said at the colourful Bareke cultural event held at the Government House in Ilorin, during which he hosted the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and his traditional chiefs.

“We acknowledge how the reforms have affected the purchasing power of our people. We plead for patience, support, and understanding while different initiatives are designed to bring lasting ease for all.

“As Allah says, ease is certain to follow a period of difficulties. There is hope on the horizon.”

AbdulRazaq said his administration is executing various infrastructural projects, agricultural programmes, and economic initiatives to improve the standing of the state.

“This Sallah and before it, we have committed a lot of resources to support vulnerable households and many others across social strata. For sustainable growth and job creation, we are executing various infrastructural projects, agricultural programmes, and economic initiatives to improve the standing of our state,” he said.

“A new national minimum wage is already in the works, along with the consequential adjustments for higher cadres. Kwara will not be left behind in this very important conversation.”

AbdulRazaq applauded the Emir for his support for the administration and for turning the Ilorin Durbar into a national attraction.

“Tomorrow is Durbar in Ilorin, just as we have some other sociocultural activities in different parts of our state. We thank our communities for reviving our culture. Your Royal Highness stands tall in this regard for how the Durbar is turning out to be a national attraction,” the Governor said.

“I am glad that we have an environment that allows our culture to thrive. I urge our people to be peaceful and orderly as they troop out for these colourful cultural events, which are our heritage.

“I have approved that the Durbar be streamed live on Kwara TV and Radio Kwara (Midland FM and Kakaki FM), including their online platforms, so that everyone can see the beauty of this cultural event.”

The event was well attended by parliamentarians, cabinet members, bureaucrats, and title holders and scholars, including Senator Saliu Mustapha; House of Representatives members Mukhtar Shagaya, Ahmed Yinka Aluko, and Ahmed Adam Saba; State House of Assembly Leader Hon. Abdulkadir Oba Magaji; House of Assembly members; State Commissioner of Police Victor Olaiya; permanent secretaries; NNPC Non-Executive Director Mohammed Ghali; top party hierarchies led by Chairman Sunday Fagbemi; and the clerics headed by the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Mohammad Bashir Soliu.

Accompanied by a retinue of title holders and community leaders, the Emir commended the Governor for his huge investments in the human and infrastructural development of the state, saying he is proud of his remarkable achievements.

“I am proud of your political progression in the state and Nigeria, and I am more delighted with your remarkable achievements in different sectors. I must say that for your achievement, it is ‘res ipsa loquitur’,” the Emir said.

“The impacts of the governor could be felt in all spheres of development. In the governor’s presence, I prayed to God to grant his second-term ambition because he did excellently well in his first tenure, and God answered the prayer. You hardly sit in your office due to your commitments to transforming the state. I am always proud of you, and Kwarans are proud of you. Kwara is witnessing development under your leadership.

“When he came to pay me an appreciation visit, he got a message that he had been appointed as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, and within some minutes, he received another message that he had been nominated for the National Honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON). Your excellent performance speaks for itself. You are a silent achiever, and your achievements are visible even to the blind.”

The Emir urged the people of the state to continue to support the administration of AbdulRazaq for progress and development.

Senior Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Saadu Salahu, said: “Our people have been giving testimonies for the positive transformation the Governor has given to the state. In all sectors, Your Excellency has provided excellent leadership. You have shown the way in which the best governance could be obtained. On all occasions since your assumption of office, you have proved beyond reasonable doubt that you are a true Dahiri of the Ilorin Emirate. You have always waited for the Emir in a mark of respect for the Mai Martaba”.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE