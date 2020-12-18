NCPC plans for better pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam has said that the 2020 general staff retreat is aimed at preparing the commission for efficient pilgrimage exercise in the first quarter of next year.

Speaking during the NCPC General Staff Retreat for 2020 tagged Total Transformation, NCPC boss who was addressing staff at 2020 general staff retreat for the commission held in Jos recently said “this retreat is aimed at preparing us for 2020 Pilgrimage in first quarter of next year.

Rev Pam was optimistic that the 2020 exercise would be one of the best to be conducted by the commission.

He further explained that the retreat would serve as a veritable platform to discuss the way forward for the commission and also an opportunity for the zonal staff to understand the six point agenda of the Executive Secretary.

He described the commission as a family and so does not expect anything less and further commended the staff of the commission for their commitment to service.

He promised to carry every staff of the NCPC along in all the pilgrimage programmes.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given him to serve, using the NCPC as a veritable platform.

He assured that the commission would continue to adhere to the COVID 19 guidelines and protocols of the Federal Government.

