NCPC flags off screening exercise for intending pilgrims in Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has flagged off the screening exercise for intending pilgrims to Jordan and Israel recently in Jos.

Pam described the intending pilgrims as most privileged and so should represent the country well and should not think of absconding during pilgrimage, because many christians desire to go on holy pilgrimage which is an opportunity of a life time.

He emphasised the need for every pilgrim who scaled through the screening exercise to avail themselves the opportunity to attend the commission’s mandatory orientation programme before departure to the Holy Land.

He advised them to have a clear purpose and motive of going on holy pilgrimage and shun any act that might affect the image of their state and Nigeria.

The NCPC boss revealed that the commission would flag off the 2021 pilgrimage exercise to Jordan on May 29, in Jos.

Rev. Pam commended Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for his effort in expanding the Kingdom of God particularly Christians in the north and in the state.

The NCPC boss noted that history of pilgrimage in Nigeria cannot be complete without mentioning Plateau State. According to him, “no governor in Nigeria has beaten the record of Plateau State in pilgrimage.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrim Welfare Board, Rev. Fr. George Gorap commended the NCPC boss for changing the face of Christian pilgrimage in Nigeria, describing him as “a worthy ambassador of Plateau State.”

The NCPC boss officially screened an intending pilgrim and a declared the screening exercise open.

